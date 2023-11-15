After Sahara chief Subrata Roy's death, undistributed funds worth over Rs 25K cr with Sebi in focus

Going by the annual report, Sebi received 19,650 applications involving 53,687 accounts as of March 31, 2023. Of these, 'refunds have been made concerning 17,526 applications involving 48,326 accounts for an aggregate amount of Rs 138.07 crore, including the interest amount of Rs 67.98 crore.'

The remaining applications were closed due to their records not being traceable in the data provided by two Sahara Group firms.