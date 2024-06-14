AI demand helps Korean chip export prices to record jump in May

The price of South Korea’s semiconductor exports rose at a record pace in May, underscoring the strength of an AI rally powering the country’s economic momentum.

The notoriously cyclical memory industry, led by Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., is bouncing back from a downturn rapidly, with the nation’s semiconductor export-price index jumping 42.1 per cent from a year earlier in dollar terms, according to Bank of Korea data released on Friday. Most of the country’s chip exports are memory, and the surge is partly down to high-bandwidth memory designed to pair with artificial intelligence accelerators like those made by Nvidia Corp.

The May cost increase is the fastest rise on record, with data stretching back to the 1970s, and follows a 41.4 per cent pickup in April. HBM has grown into a bottleneck for AI chip output, with SK Hynix production capacity largely sold out through 2025 and Samsung facing challenges in getting its product approved for use by Nvidia.