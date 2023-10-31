Air India, Akasa Air face-off over issue of pilot resignations

"As such, I noted that the issue of whether Akasa employees are abiding by their contract with Akasa was a matter between Akasa and its employees," Wilson said in the letter.

Wilson also pointed out that Akasa Air had previously engaged in the same actions by taking pilots from Air India Express, Vistara and at least two other local airlines notwithstanding the CAR now being cited.

"Further, that having initiated such actions within the last two years, it was a little surprising to us that Akasa now found the practice objectionable," the Air India chief said in the letter.

"Additionally, and in the spirit of helping Akasa avoid pitfalls, I had cautioned that petitioning a competitor to collude in constraining the right of employees to change employer could be construed as potentially a contravention of competition law," Wilson said.

When contacted for comments about the letter and earlier exchange between Wilson and Dube, an Akasa Air spokesperson said the airline "sought judicial clarity on this matter, and the issue is now behind us".

"Thanks to our advanced pilot planning and training programs we are squarely back in growth mode -- focused on our operations and serving our customers during the upcoming festive season," the spokesperson said.

There was no immediate comment from Air India on Wilson's letter.

In the letter, Wilson also said Air India Group will continue to invest in the aircraft, training facilities, people and resources needed to build a healthy and vibrant Indian aviation system.

"This includes the provision of good careers and growth opportunities to attract, retain and develop employees, the vast majority of whom will be entirely new to aviation. I trust that Akasa will likewise make such investments to attract, retain and develop its own staff and contribute to the broader aviation ecosystem," he noted.

Further, the Air India chief said, "I am sure you also agree that robust competition has been proven, time and again, to deliver the best outcomes for stakeholders. At Air India, we look forward to continuing healthy competition with Akasa, and others, both in the skies and on the ground, for the ultimate success of Indian aviation and its people."

India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and domestic airlines are expanding their fleets as well as networks.