<p>Mumbai: The Boeing 787 Dreamliner - which was involved in the devastating air crash in Ahmedabad just after it took off for London - is considered as a modern masterpiece in aviation, renowned for its efficiency, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.</p><p>Manufactured by Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA), a division of Boeing Company, is used by top civil aviation companies across the globe. </p><p>"In less than 14 years, the 787 Dreamliner fleet has carried more than one billion passengers, faster than any other wide body jet in aviation history," according to Boeing.com. </p><p>The airplane's industry-leading technology creates remarkable opportunities for airlines around the world and dramatically improves the air travel experience. A lighter and robust composite structure enables airlines to reduce fuel use by up to 25 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces. </p><p>The 787 has unlocked more than 425 new nonstop routes around the world, many of which were never served previously.</p><p>On nearly 5 million flights, passengers have an experience like none other in the air. Innovative interiors provide spacious cabins, better views with the largest windows available on any widebody commercial jet today, and cabin enhancements that allow passengers to arrive at their destinations feeling more refreshed.</p><p>In October 2012, Air India became the first airline to take delivery of a Dreamliner built at Boeing's South Carolina plant, outside its original Everett, Washington facility.</p><p>The Boeing 787-8 can carry 248 passengers in two configurations. </p><p>It has a range of around 7,305 nautical miles (13,530 kilometers).</p>