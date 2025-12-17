Menu
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought to Goa from Delhi, taken for medical examination

The duo was initially taken to a Primary Health Centre at Siolim in North Goa for medical examination. They were later taken to the District Hospital at Mapusa in North Goa.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 08:48 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 08:48 IST
India NewsGoa

