<p>Panaji: Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, were brought to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa</a> from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a> on Wednesday after being deported from Thailand in connection with the December 6 fire incident that killed 25 persons.</p>.<p>They will be interrogated by the Goa Police in connection with the devastating fire at the nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, an official said.</p>.<p>A team of the Goa Police, along with the Luthra brothers, landed at the Manohar International Airport, Mopa, in North Goa at 10.45 am.</p>.<p>The duo was initially taken to a Primary Health Centre at Siolim in North Goa for medical examination. They were later taken to the District Hospital at Mapusa in North Goa.</p>.<p>A convoy of six police jeeps accompanied them from the airport to the medical facility. According to eyewitnesses, the two brothers were made to sit in separate vehicles.</p>.<p>They are likely to be taken to the Anjuna police station for questioning. The accused will also be produced before a court in Mapusa town for their regular remand, an official said.</p>.<p>After the fire tragedy, the Anjuna police had registered a case against the Luthra brothers on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.</p>.<p>The Luthra brothers were arrested on Tuesday as soon as they landed in Delhi after being deported from Thailand. A court there allowed the Goa Police their two-day transit remand.</p>.<p>The duo had fled to Phuket (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thailand">Thailand</a>) early on December 7, hours after the fire at their nightclub, prompting the authorities to issue an Interpol Blue Corner Notice and cancel their passports.</p>.<p>They were detained by Thai authorities at Phuket on December 11 following a request from the Indian government, which later coordinated with officials in Thailand to deport them under legal treaties between the two nations.</p>.<p>Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire.</p>