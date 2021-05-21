Air India server hacked, details of 45 lakh passengers leaked

Personal data of around 45 lakh passengers were hacked in a major cyberattack on Air India's data processor of passenger service system, the airline said in a statement.

The airline said that the breach involved the personal data of passengers (name, contact, passport information, ticket information) who registered between August 26, 2011, and February 20, 2021.

“This is to inform that SITA PSS our data processor of the passenger service system (which is responsible for storing and processing of personal information of the passengers) had recently been subjected to a cybersecurity attack leading to personal data leak of certain passengers. This incident affected around 4,500,000 data subjects in the world," read a statement released by Air India.

The national carrier received the first information regarding the data breach on February 25. The identity of the affected data subjects was received on March 25 and April 5.

“The present communication is an effort to apprise of accurate state of facts as on date and to supplement our general announcement of 19th March 2021 initially made via our website," the statement further said.

The airline has requested all passengers to change the passwords to their accounts.