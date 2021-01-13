Airbnb to ban bookings in DC during Inauguration week

Airbnb to cancel bookings in Washington metro area during Inauguration week

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 13 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 21:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Home-sharing giant Airbnb and HotelTonight, which it bought in 2019, is blocking and cancelling all hotel reservations in the Washington DC Metro area during the week of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, it said on Wednesday.

"This decision was informed by inputs from our host community as well as local, state and federal officials," Airbnb said in a short statement. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Airbnb
United States

What's Brewing

Crashed Sriwijaya plane was out of service for 9 months

Crashed Sriwijaya plane was out of service for 9 months

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

 