Airbnb to cancel bookings in Washington metro area during Inauguration week

Home-sharing giant Airbnb and HotelTonight, which it bought in 2019, is blocking and cancelling all hotel reservations in the Washington DC Metro area during the week of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, it said on Wednesday.
"This decision was informed by inputs from our host community as well as local, state and federal officials," Airbnb said in a short statement.
Crashed Sriwijaya plane was out of service for 9 months
'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie
Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?
In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021
In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments
Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom
Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany