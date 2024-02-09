Airbus warns airlines of new delivery delays

Paris: Airbus has begun notifying airlines of a new bout of delivery delays, pushing back some deliveries previously scheduled for late 2024 and parts of 2025 by several months amid ongoing supply problems, industry sources said on Friday.

An Airbus spokesperson declined to comment on delivery planning, but said, "We are in continuous dialogue with our customers. We are still operating in a complex environment."

Airbus began the year with a 50 per cent rise in January deliveries compared to the same month of last year, which had been depressed by parts shortages and industrial bottlenecks.