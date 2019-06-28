Airtel shuts 3G service in Kolkata

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced the closing of 3G service in Kolkata as part of its plan to replace the third generation mobile technology with 4G in the country.

"This is in line with our stated strategy of focusing on serving quality customers with the best-in-class service experience. Going forward, we plan to reform all of our 3G spectrum, across India and deploy it for 4G in a phased manner," Randeep Sekhon, CTO – Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

In Kolkata, Airtel will use 900 Mhz frequency band for 4G service which was earlier being used for 3G.

"Airtel has reformed the 900 Mhz band spectrum being used for 3G to further strengthen its 4G network. The company is deploying state-of-the-art L900 technology in the 900 MHz band to complement its 4G service in the 2300 Mhz and 1800 Mhz bands," it said.

Airtel claimed that with L900 technology, its smartphone customers will enjoy improved 4G service.

"Airtel will continue to provide 2G service in Kolkata to serve the connectivity needs of customers on feature phones. All customers on 3G were duly notified and requested to upgrade their handsets/SIMs to continue enjoying best-in-class smartphone experience.

"3G customers who are yet to upgrade their handsets/SIMs will continue to get access to high-quality voice services," Airtel said.