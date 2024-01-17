JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Alaska, United extend Boeing 737 MAX 9 cancellations through Wednesday

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes would continue indefinitely for new safety checks and announced it would tighten oversight of Boeing.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 19:21 IST

Follow Us

Washington: Alaska Airlines and United Airlines are extending their cancellations of all Boeing 737 MAX 9 flights through Wednesday following a Jan. 5 mid-air cabin blowout and as inspections continue.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes would continue indefinitely for new safety checks and announced it would tighten oversight of Boeing.

The FAA plans to review the data from the initial 40 planes inspected before it will consider putting the jets back in service. Those inspections are ongoing and are not expected to be completed before Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 January 2024, 19:21 IST)
World newsBusiness NewsAviationAirlinesBoeing

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT