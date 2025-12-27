Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka BJP targets Priyank Kharge for sharing 'AI-generated image' to attack PM Modi, demands apology

They also accused Kharge of mocking the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative and demanded an unconditional apology from him.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 03:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 03:50 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsArtificial IntelligencePriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us