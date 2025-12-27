<p>Bengaluru: Ahead of New Year celebrations, the Bengaluru police top brass on Friday held a coordination meeting with owners and heads of hotels, pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants and other venues, issuing a set of strict guidelines to ensure public safety and order. </p>.<p>Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said organisers must obtain all mandatory permissions from the authorities and strictly adhere to the stipulated conditions.</p>.<p>Prescribed celebration timings must be followed, while separate permission is required for the use of sound systems, with noise levels kept within permissible limits. </p>.Bengaluru top cop inspects New Year revelry hubs, roads shut for traffic.<p class="bodytext">Entry tickets or passes must be issued strictly as per the approved capacity of the venue, and serving alcohol to minors is prohibited. All visitors must be screened, and any suspicious persons or objects immediately reported to the police.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Fire safety equipment is mandatory, along with precautions to prevent fire accidents or stampedes. Organisers were also instructed to ensure alternate power supply arrangements. </p>.<p class="bodytext">At venues where women are present in large numbers, women security personnel must be deployed. Frisking of men should be carried out by male staff, while women and children must be frisked only by female personnel. Measures must be taken at entry and exit points, parking areas and within the premises to prevent overcrowding. </p>.<p class="bodytext">CCTV cameras must be installed within venues and footage preserved for at least 30 days. Where feasible, road-facing cameras should be linked to the Police Command Centre. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Organisers must immediately inform the local police station about any information related to narcotics. Smoking is banned inside event venues except in designated areas, and “No Smoking/No Narcotic Substances” signboards must be displayed prominently. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Parking must be limited to designated areas within premises, with no parking allowed on public roads. Ensuring the safe return of guests will be the responsibility of the establishments. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Security agencies and bouncers must be registered under the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act, with verified details submitted in advance. Any violations will invite strict legal action against organisers and venue owners. </p>