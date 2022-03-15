Amazon accuses Future Retail, Reliance of 'fraud' in newspaper ads

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday took out ads in Indian newspapers that accuse Future Retail and Reliance of "fraud" after Reliance took over many of Future's stores.
Amazon has been contesting the planned $3.4 billion (Rs 25,965 crore) sale of Future Group's retail assets to Reliance and the case is currently before the Indian Supreme Court.
In ads headed "PUBLIC NOTICE" in leading Indian newspapers, Amazon said: "these actions have been done in a clandestine manner by playing a fraud on the constitutional courts in India."
Future and Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1= Rs 76.37)
