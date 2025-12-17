Menu
business

Amazon in talks to invest about $10 billion in OpenAI, source says

The potential deal highlights the AI sector's relentless demand for computing power as companies race to build systems rivaling or surpassing human intelligence.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 05:19 IST
Business NewsAmazonOpenAI

