<p>Mumbai: Stock markets declined for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with benchmark Sensex closing lower by 120 points at a week's low due to relentless foreign fund outflows.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex edged lower by 120.21 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 84,559.65. During the day, it dropped 263.88 points or 0.31 per cent to 84,415.98.</p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 41.55 points or 0.16 per cent to a week's low of 25,818.55.</p>.<p>Among Sensex firms, Trent, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Electronics, Titan and Asian Paints were the major laggards.</p><p>However, State Bank of India, Infosys, Axis Bank and Maruti were among the gainers.</p>.Sensex tumbles 533.50 points dragged by foreign fund outflows, weak global trends.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,381.92 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,077.48 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended in positive territory.</p><p>European markets were trading higher. US markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.12 per cent to USD 60.17 per barrel.</p><p>On Tuesday, the Sensex tanked 533.50 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 84,679.86. The Nifty dropped 167.20 points or 0.64 per cent to 25,860.10.</p>