SIT begins probe into vandalism at Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake stadium

The team, comprising senior IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar, visited the stadium and later went to the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate office nearby.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 10:52 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 10:52 IST
