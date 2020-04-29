Amazon launches fund to help smaller business partners

Amazon India launches special fund to help its small and medium business partners with logistics

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 29 2020, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 14:11 ist
This fund for SMBs in logistics will be available to delivery service partners and select transportation partners in India to help adjust their business model to the "new realities" posed during the lockdown. (Reuters photo)

Amazon India said on Wednesday it has introduced a partner support fund to help the small and medium businesses (SMBs) who are heavily reliant on the company. The company noted in a statement that SMBs across India have been financially impacted due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

This fund for SMBs in logistics will be available to delivery service partners and select transportation partners in India to help adjust their business model to the "new realities" posed during the lockdown, it said. "Through the one-time disbursement, the fund will support the partners in multiple ways.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

This includes enabling them to provide financial aid to close to 40,000 of their staff for the month of April 2020. Additionally it will help cover some critical fixed infrastructure costs, and support liquidity and cash flow for these businesses as they resume and scale their operations post lockdown," the company said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Amazon
MSME

What's Brewing

Amid health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms large

Amid health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms large

Fleeing home, Venezuelan doc helps Ecuador tackle virus

Fleeing home, Venezuelan doc helps Ecuador tackle virus

Losing their way

Losing their way

Coronavirus Lockdown: For caring and sharing

Coronavirus Lockdown: For caring and sharing

Reading the tea leaves as coronavirus brews trouble

Reading the tea leaves as coronavirus brews trouble

Lockdown: India-Myanmar frontier tribes dream of unity

Lockdown: India-Myanmar frontier tribes dream of unity

DH Deciphers | Can plasma therapy really cure COVID-19?

DH Deciphers | Can plasma therapy really cure COVID-19?

'COVID-19 could lead to 7 mn unintended pregnancies'

'COVID-19 could lead to 7 mn unintended pregnancies'

 