Homebusiness

Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 89.70 against US dollar

Forex traders said the lack of progress in the US–India trade negotiations weighed on the sentiment, while a weak tone in the US dollar index supported the domestic unit at lower levels.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 10:59 IST
Published 22 December 2025, 10:59 IST
