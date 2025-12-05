Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Apple appoints Meta's Jennifer Newstead as general counsel amid executive changes

Newstead, who previously served as the legal adviser of the US Department of State, will become Apple's general counsel in March, after assuming the role of senior vice president next month.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 23:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 23:02 IST
Business NewsApple

Follow us on :

Follow Us