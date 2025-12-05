<p>Apple on Thursday announced that Meta Platforms' chief legal officer, Jennifer Newstead, will join the company as its general counsel and senior vice president.</p><p>Newstead, who previously served as the legal adviser of the US Department of State, will become Apple's general counsel in March, after assuming the role of senior vice president next month.</p><p>The appointment, along with various other executive transitions, follows longtime Apple head of human interface design Alan Dye being appointed as chief design officer at Meta.</p>.Apple names Bangalore University graduate Amar Subramanya new VP of AI.<p>Apple's current general counsel, Kate Adams, who has been in the role since 2017, will retire late next year following a transition of duties, the company said.</p><p>The company also announced that Lisa Jackson, who serves as vice president for environment, policy, and social initiatives, will retire in late January.</p><p>Apple's government affairs organization, which falls under its environment, policy, and social initiatives, will merge with the general counsel role and will be led by Newstead after Adams' retirement.</p>