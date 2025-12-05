Electric bikemaker Ultraviolette secures $45 million capital from Zoho, Lingotto

<p>Bengaluru: EV firm Ultraviolette on Thursday said it has secured $45 million, as part of its ongoing Series E round. The latest infusion comes from homegrown tech major Zoho Corporation, and one of Europe’s largest investment management firms, Lingotto.</p>.<p>“This continued momentum in Ultraviolette’s Series E round underscores sustained investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory and global ambitions,” it stated.</p>.Electric bike maker Ultraviolette raises $21 million.<p>With the Series E investments, Ultraviolette is doubling down on growth and expanding production. Its focus remains on advancing breakthrough battery technology, elevating performance capabilities and growing production to support upcoming product platforms, Ultraviolette CTO Niraj Rajmohan said.</p>