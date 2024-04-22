JOIN US
Apple close to finalizing TV rights deal with FIFA for new tournament

The deal could be valued at around $1 billion - a quarter of the $4 billion FIFA had first estimated, as per reports.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 17:56 IST

Follow Us

FIFA is close to an agreement with Apple to give the tech company worldwide television rights for a new, month-long World Cup-style tournament, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The tournament will be held in the United States for the first time next summer, the report said, adding that a deal could be announced as soon as this month.

The deal could be valued at around $1 billion - a quarter of the $4 billion FIFA had first estimated, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Soccer's global governing body and Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

