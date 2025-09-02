<p>Apple on Tuesday (September 2) opened the company's fully-owned retail store in Bengaluru.</p><p>Called Apple Hebbal, it is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia in North Bengaluru. It is the third Apple Store to launch in India after the Apple BKC in Bandra Kurla Complex (Mumbai) and Apple Saket in Delhi in 2023.</p><p>“We’re delighted to open Apple Hebbal, a community hub that celebrates Bengaluru’s spirit of innovation. We can’t wait to connect with people here and inspire them to create, collaborate, and do amazing things with Apple. We’re excited to continue to bring Apple experiences to customers across India, who inspire us with their creativity and passion,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.</p>.Gmail is well protected, claims of security vulnerabilities are baseless: Google.<p>The store's 70 team members hail from 15 states across India. They can communicate with customers in Kannada, Hindi and 25 other regional languages.</p><p>Apple Hebbal store, which is considerably smaller compared to the other two retail outlets in India, sports Apple's trademark minimalist store design with a large glass facade and smooth oak wood tables inside.</p>.<p>It has open layouts with dedicated counters for prime products such as iPhones, MacBooks, iMac, iPads, Apple TVs and Watches in addition to accessories such as Apple Pencil, AirTags and more.</p><p>It also has a unified counter for device pick up and Genius Bar, where staff can help customers set up their Apple devices.</p>.Apple Hebbal: Inside pics of Bengaluru's first Apple Store.<p>Apple Hebbal is carbon neutral. It runs on 100 per cent renewable energy.</p><p>Apple Hebbal plays as omnichannel, where people can order on the official online store or mobile app and pick up the devices at the store. Also, customers can take their devices for repair as well.</p>.<p>Like all global Apple Stores, the Hebbal unit too, will host Today at Apple Sessions. It will offer educational tutorials on how to make good use of products in terms of Apple Intelligence features, video editing, digital art on iPads using Pencil stylus and more.</p><p>Also, it offers personalisation options such as engraving on Apple Pencils, iPad, AirPods, AirTags with mix of emoji, names, initials and numbers. Customers also get multiple language options, including Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu and English.</p><p>Apple also has dedicated Business Team to offer support and guidance on purchase of devices, tools, finance opptions for enterprise owners of all sizes big and small startups. </p>.<p>Besides Bengaluru, the US technology major is slated to open the Apple Koregaon Park Store in Pune on September 4.</p><p>Later this year, Apple has plans to add two more stores in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), taking the tally to six stores in India.</p>.'Apple Hebbal': 8 interesting things to know about Bengaluru's first Apple Store.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>