LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates| Stalemate on SIR ends; discussion to take place next week

Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE updates: Hello Readers! The first two days of Parliament proceedings were marred by adjournments as the Opposition demanded a debate on the Special Intensive Revision exercise which is being undertaken across 9 states and three Union territories. The stalemate between the Centre and the Opposition came to an end when Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the discussion on the same will take place next week along with a debate on the 150th anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram'. Both discussions will be held next week. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.