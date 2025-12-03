LIVE
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates| Stalemate on SIR ends; discussion to take place next week
Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE updates: Hello Readers! The first two days of Parliament proceedings were marred by adjournments as the Opposition demanded a debate on the Special Intensive Revision exercise which is being undertaken across 9 states and three Union territories. The stalemate between the Centre and the Opposition came to an end when Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the discussion on the same will take place next week along with a debate on the 150th anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram'. Both discussions will be held next week. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates| Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives a notice for the adjournment of the business of the house, demanding a discussion on labour laws
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha to take up debate on Vande Mataram on Monday; electoral reforms on Tuesday: Rijiju
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Government, Opposition duel over claiming credit for breaking Parliament's SIR debate impasse
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned for day amid Opposition protest over SIR
