As regulations bite, VCs cautious on fintechs in short-term

“By nature, startups try to do something which is non-existent, so there are no existing policies around it and it may not have been factored in by regulators. A classic case is P2P lending. If it becomes a platform where there could be an issue of unknown parties transacting, then there is a risk of people losing money. Without compliance challenges addressed, then I don’t think any regulator will allow those companies to function in the first place,” said Anil Joshi, Founder and Managing Partner at Unicorn India Ventures.