President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to Online Gaming Bill

“The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, receives President Droupadi Murmu's assent,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) confirmed.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 03:12 IST
Published 23 August 2025, 03:12 IST
