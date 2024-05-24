Ashok Leyland Q4 net profit rises 16.73% at Rs 933.69 crore

Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO, Shenu Agarwal said, "FY24 has been a strong year for us. Whether it is revenues, EBITDA margins or profits, we have achieved all-time high numbers". On the outlook, Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said, "We continue to be optimistic about our industry prospects in the short to medium terms backed by anticipated robust growth in the Indian economy". He further said the company was confident that it would continue to maintain sustainable and profitable growth.