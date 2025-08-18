Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesciencespace

IIT Guwahati, ISRO scientists decode flickering X-ray signals from distant black hole

The findings of this research have been published in the prestigious journal, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 12:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 12:04 IST
SpaceScience NewsScientistsIndian Space Research OrganisationAstronomyWorldIIT Guwahati

Follow us on :

Follow Us