Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Asset quality of Indian banks at its best in decades: RBI

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio, which measures bad loans as a share of total lending, fell to 2.1 per cent at September-end, slightly better than 2.2 per cent recorded in March.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 14:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 14:58 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBIReserve Bank of Indiabanks

Follow us on :

Follow Us