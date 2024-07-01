ATF price hiked 1.2%, commercial LPG cut by Rs 30

New Delhi: Jet fuel or ATF price on Monday was hiked by 1.2 per cent while that of commercial LPG used by hotels and restaurants cut by Rs 30 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international oil price trends.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by Rs 1,179.37 per kilolitre, or 1.2 per cent, to Rs 96,148.38 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase followed a steep 6.5 per cent (Rs 6,673.87 per kl) reduction effected on June 1.