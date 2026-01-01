<p>Imphal: Six firearms and a large cache of explosives were recovered in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a>’s Kakching district, police said on Thursday.</p><p>The recovery was made on Wednesday from the Wabagai Natekhong Turenmei area of the district, they said.</p><p>The seized firearms include an M-16 rifle, an SLR, a single-barrel gun, two single-barrel bolt-action rifles and a 7.65 mm pistol, police said.</p>.Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur.<p>The explosives and ammunition recovered include 10 grenades, four detonators, two arm rings, an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 3 kg, one explosive shell, one 51 mm mortar bomb, six tear smoke shells and 71 live rounds of ammunition, they said.</p><p>A quadcopter drone, along with related accessories, was also seized during the operation, they added.</p><p>Police said security forces are continuing search and area domination operations in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.</p>