Arms, large cache of explosives seized in Manipur's Kakching

The seized firearms include an M-16 rifle, an SLR, a single-barrel gun, two single-barrel bolt-action rifles and a 7.65 mm pistol, police said.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 05:53 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 05:53 IST
