Audi to launch new electric vehicle venture with FAW

Audi to launch new electric vehicle venture with China's FAW

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 13 2020, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 17:13 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

German premium automaker Audi AG said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with China's state-owned FAW Group to launch a venture to make premium electric vehicles (EVs).

Audi has a long partnership with FAW, which is based in the city of Changchun in the northeast of China, the world's biggest car market. The German firm also plans to make vehicles with Shanghai-based automaker SAIC Motor.

Audi said it would produce models based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), a base developed with Porsche. It said the new venture would start manufacturing several models in China from 2024.

Audi aims to have electrified vehicles make up a third of Chinese sales by 2025. It sold 512,081 vehicles in China in the first nine months of 2020 and about 690,000 vehicles last year.

Audi and Porsche's representatives in China said there was no plan for Porsche production at the new venture.

EV makers such as home-grown Nio Inc and Xpeng Inc as well as foreign firms like U.S. leader Tesla Inc are expanding manufacturing capacity in China where the government promotes greener vehicles to reduce air pollution.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Audi
Auto
China

What's Brewing

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

 