Australia turning away Chinese firms will dent their confidence, says China

China's foreign ministry said on Friday that Chinese companies' confidence would be dented by the fact that Australia has recently turned several away in the name of national security.
Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comments at a regular media briefing.
