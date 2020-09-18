'Aus turning down Chinese firms will dent confidence'

Australia turning away Chinese firms will dent their confidence, says China

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 18 2020, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 15:05 ist
China. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's foreign ministry said on Friday that Chinese companies' confidence would be dented by the fact that Australia has recently turned several away in the name of national security.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comments at a regular media briefing.

China
Australia

