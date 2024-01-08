Automobile retail sales rise 11% annually in 2023: FADA

New Delhi: Aided by robust demand, automobile retail sales in India rose by 11 per cent last year as compared to 2022, dealers' body FADA said on Monday.

The overall domestic automobile retail sales stood at 2,38,67,990 units in the 2023 calendar year as compared to 2,14,92,324 units in 2022.

Passenger vehicle sales stood at 38,60,268 units last year, up 11 per cent from 34,89,953 units in 2022.

Similarly, two-wheeler retails grew by 9 per cent last year to 1,70,61,112 units from 1,55,88,352 units in the January-December period of 2022.

Three-wheeler retail sales jumped 58 per cent to 10,80,653 units last year from 6,81,812 units in 2022.