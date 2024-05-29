Aviation IT specialist SITA enters maritime sector with SmartSea

Mumbai: The air transport industry’s IT provider SITA, has launched SmartSea through an initial agreement with Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), the world-class ship manager and maritime service provider.

SmartSea is said to be the industry’s first company with the power to reshape the maritime sector by facilitating access to the same advanced technology that has already transformed the air transport industry.

At the same time, CSM became the first SmartSea client to exponentially upscale its operations through this cutting-edge technology.

With this strategic step, SITA is embedding its transformative footprint into the maritime industry, breaking boundaries and simplifying processes for more efficient and profitable operations across the entire value chain, according to a press statement issued in Mumbai on Wednesday.

With 75 years of experience, SITA serves 95 per cent of international destinations in the air travel industry, and over 2,500 airlines, airports, ground handlers and governments all working closely with the company.

More than 70 governments and all G20 nations trust SITA solutions, and 85 per cent of international air passengers globally benefit from SITA digital border solutions. SITA’s undeniable role in transforming the air industry and shaping it into what it is now is the strongest proof of the value SITA can provide to the maritime sector.