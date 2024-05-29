Aviation IT specialist SITA enters maritime sector with SmartSea

Mumbai: The air transport industry’s IT provider SITA, has launched SmartSea through an initial agreement with Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), the world-class ship manager and maritime service provider.
SmartSea is said to be the industry’s first company with the power to reshape the maritime sector by facilitating access to the same advanced technology that has already transformed the air transport industry.
At the same time, CSM became the first SmartSea client to exponentially upscale its operations through this cutting-edge technology.
With this strategic step, SITA is embedding its transformative footprint into the maritime industry, breaking boundaries and simplifying processes for more efficient and profitable operations across the entire value chain, according to a press statement issued in Mumbai on Wednesday.
With 75 years of experience, SITA serves 95 per cent of international destinations in the air travel industry, and over 2,500 airlines, airports, ground handlers and governments all working closely with the company.
More than 70 governments and all G20 nations trust SITA solutions, and 85 per cent of international air passengers globally benefit from SITA digital border solutions. SITA’s undeniable role in transforming the air industry and shaping it into what it is now is the strongest proof of the value SITA can provide to the maritime sector.
SITA's expansion into maritime is clear evidence of its ambition and capacity to boost digital innovation in a sector that, facing similar challenges, can be greatly enhanced by solutions for the air transport industry, estimated to be 10-15 years ahead in terms of technology adoption.
Both the maritime and aviation sectors operate in a complex and highly regulated ecosystem globally, are capital intensive, and heavily reliant on data and communication while also facing very similar sustainability requirements. Moreover, ports and ship terminals experience the same challenges and opportunities; vessels require turnaround and maintenance, the same as aircraft, and both need to manage crew, passengers, baggage and freight efficiently and with constrained budgets.
“SITA is taking a bold step into the maritime sector, where our longstanding leadership in aviation can serve to overcome economic and capacity challenges, enhance security and unlock new revenue streams for companies across the industry,” said David Lavorel, SITA CEO.
Published 29 May 2024, 09:14 IST