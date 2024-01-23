Axis Bank Q3 net profit rises to Rs 6,071 crore

In the latest quarter, the bank's interest income rose to Rs 27,961 crore from Rs 22,226 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) ratio improved to 1.58 per cent as of December 31, 2023. In the year-ago period, it stood at 2.38 per cent.

Similarly, the net NPA declined to 0.36 per cent as compared to 0.47 per cent at the end of December 2022.

During the 2023 December quarter, the bank made a provision of Rs 181.70 crore in respect of investments in its Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) pursuant to the RBI directive issued on December 19, 2023.

In the third quarter of this fiscal, the bank's Net Interest Income (NII) grew 9 per cent to Rs 12,532 crore while its Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 4.01 per cent.

However, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 14.88 per cent as compared to 17.60 per cent at the end of December 2022.