Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld
LIVE

Davos 2026 LIVE Updates: 'No Kings' sign put up ahead of Trump visit

US President Donald Trump will appear before the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland where he is likely to to ramp up his push to acquire Greenland. The NATO leaders have warned that Trump's Greenland strategy could upend the alliance, while the leaders of Denmark and Greenland have offered a wide array of ways for a greater US presence on the strategic island territory. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Highlights
16:1721 Jan 2026

Davos 2026 LIVE Updates:  Tensions over Greenland should not distract Europe and US from Ukraine, NATO chief says

16:1721 Jan 2026

Davos 2026 LIVE Updates:  NATO chief assures Trump Europe would help protect US if needed, reports AFP

16:1721 Jan 2026

Davos 2026 LIVE Updates | Determined to grab Greenland, Trump faces tough reception in Davos

16:2821 Jan 2026

Davos 2026 LIVE Updates: US envoy Witkoff says he will meet with Putin on Thursday

16:2721 Jan 2026

Davos 2026 LIVE Updates: China wary of joining Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza without UN backing

16:1721 Jan 2026

Davos 2026 LIVE Updates:  Tensions over Greenland should not distract Europe and US from Ukraine, NATO chief says

16:1721 Jan 2026

Davos 2026 LIVE Updates:  NATO chief assures Trump Europe would help protect US if needed, reports AFP

16:1721 Jan 2026

Davos 2026 LIVE Updates | Determined to grab Greenland, Trump faces tough reception in Davos

Published 21 January 2026, 10:54 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraineWorld Economic ForumDonald TrumpNATOWorldGreenland

Follow us on :

Follow Us