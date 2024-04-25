Axis Bank shares climb over 5% post earnings announcement

New Delhi: Shares of Axis Bank on Thursday climbed more than 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,599 crore during the March 2024 quarter.

The stock advanced 5.19 per cent to Rs 1,119 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 5.29 per cent to Rs 1,119.50 apiece.

It was the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,599 crore during the March 2024 quarter, but expressed concerns over deposit accretion in the new fiscal.

On a standalone basis, it reported a net profit of Rs 7,130 crore in the January-March period.