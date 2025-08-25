Menu
Banks, corporates should come together to create investment cycle: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

The Governor also said the Reserve Bank will continue to conduct monetary policy with the primary objective of price stability, keeping in view the objective of growth.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 08:00 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 08:00 IST
RBImonetary policyBankinginvestmentSanjay Malhotra

