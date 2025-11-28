Menu
Stock markets trade higher in early deals

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 103.96 points to 85,824.34 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 36.2 points to 26,251.75.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 05:02 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 05:02 IST
