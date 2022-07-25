Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder's wife

'Baseless': Elon Musk on affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife

A report by Wall Street Journal said that Musk and Shanahan had a brief affair in Miami following which Brin filed for divorce

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 25 2022, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 11:22 ist

Tesla CEO Elon Musk denied having an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan amid media reports claiming that they both had a ‘brief affair’ in December last year.

Taking to Twitter, the SpaceX owner said that the report was completely ‘baseless’ and that he and Brin were friends. “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic,” Musk tweeted.

A report by Wall Street Journal said that Musk and Shanahan had a brief affair in Miami following which Brin filed for divorce in January. The affair also ended the friendship between Musk and Brin.

At the time of the alleged affair, the Google co-founder and his wife were separated but living together, the report said, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The report further stated that at one of the parties held earlier this year which was attended by Shanahan and Musk, the latter had reportedly dropped to one knee in front of Brin and apologised for the transgression, 'begging for forgiveness'.

However, the tension between the two friends escalated and Brin ordered his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk’s companies. In 2008, Brin provided funds for Tesla during the financial crisis when Musk was struggling.

