iPhones to biryanis: Swiggy runs 'live updates' of massive orders as 2025 comes to a close

<p>The food delivery platform <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/swiggy">Swiggy</a> shared data on customers ordering the favourite items as a way to finish 2025 in style. From people purchasing iPhones to everlasting love for biriyani, the platform took to X to participate in New Year's celebrations in their own fashion. </p><p>Swiggy Food posted at 7:30 pm that 2,18,993 plates of biryani had already been ordered. "abhi 7:30 bhi nahi baje hai aur 2,18,993 biryanis order ho chuki hai. king fr," the post read.</p>.E-com, food delivery services largely unaffected by gig workers' strike.<p>In their series of live updates on the social media platform, they added that 90,000 burgers had been delivered by 9:30 pm and 4,244 people ordered upma.</p><p>1,927 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> users ordered salad, and 9,410 people chose to order khichdi. On a heartwarming note, they highlighted a milestone that 6,67,04,007 users ordered food for other people in 2025. This data displayed a spike in sharing and gifting meals. </p><p>Phani Kishan A, the co-founder of Swiggy, shared posts that featured some notable orders as 2025 wraps up. "Biggest single orders today, just in. Bengaluru shopper picked up two iPhones for ₹1.8L. 2026 has officially arrived in style."</p>.<p>In another post he said how a user in Mumbai received gold worth Rs 1.45 lakh, "Tonight’s most heartwarming Instamart stat. Nearly 1 in 9 NYE orders were placed for friends and family. Case in point: a Mumbai user received gold worth ₹1.45L from a loved one." </p>.<p>In the last hour of 2025, the co-founder at 1:44 pm shared the trends of purchases made. " The last hour of 2025 is looking like this: Grapes: 15x; Cakes: 7x; BBQ-related items: 6x; Beverages: 3.5x; Party glasses: 2.5x; Calendars & planners: 1.5x; Pizza bases: 1.8x."</p>.<p>As the country bid adieu to 2025, Swiggy celebrated its customers' choices as a rewarding way to being 2026. </p>