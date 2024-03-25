Bilateral trade deals should facilitate international cognisance for Indian patents: Experts

Bengaluru: India has seen a surge in patent filings in recent years. In 2022 77,068 patents were filed in the country, marking a 31.6% rise over the previous year. This, according to the World Intellectual Property Indicators (WIPI) report of November last year, was higher than any other country. In the current fiscal, as many as 41,010 patents were filed until November. While this progress is commendable, India has a lot of catching up to do and gaining international platform for its patents is a critical challenge. People operating in the ecosystem feel that the government support that has helped push the envelope so far, needs to go an extra mile, when negotiating bilateral trade agreements.