RBI enhances UPI Lite wallet limit to Rs 5,000

<p>Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced the increase of the UPI Lite wallet limit to Rs 5,000 and per-transaction limit to Rs 1,000, in order to encourage wider adoption of the popular instant payment system through mobile phones.</p>.<p>A limit of Rs 500 per transaction and an overall limit of Rs 2,000 per UPI Lite wallet, is presently applicable, with the facility of auto-replenishment.</p>.<p>Unveiling the October bi-monthly monetary policy, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das also said the per-transaction limit in UPI123Pay will be enhanced to Rs 10,000 from the current Rs 5,000.</p>.<p>UPI123 was launched in March 2022, with a view to enable feature-phone users to use UPI. This facility is now available in 12 languages.</p>.<p>In another customer-friendly initiative, Das announced a beneficiary account name look-up facility for Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) systems will be introduced.</p>.<p>Payment Systems like UPI and IMPS provide a facility to the remitter to verify the name of the receiver (beneficiary) before initiating a payment transaction.</p>.<p>There have been requests to introduce such a facility for RTGS and NEFT systems, the Governor said.</p>.<p>"Accordingly, to enable remitters in RTGS and NEFT to verify the name of the beneficiary account holder before initiating funds transfer, it is now proposed to introduce a 'beneficiary account name look-up facility'," he said.</p>.<p>Remitters can input the account number and the branch IFSC code of the beneficiary, following which the name of the beneficiary will be displayed.</p>.<p>This facility will increase customer confidence as it would reduce the possibility of wrong credits and frauds, Das said.</p>.<p>The Central bank will also create 'Reserve Bank Climate Risk Information System (RB-CRIS)' amid climate change emerging as one of the significant risks to the financial system.</p>.<p>Das said it is crucial for regulated entities to undertake climate risk assessments for ensuring stability of their balance sheets and that of the financial system.</p>.<p>Such an assessment requires, among other things, high quality data relating to local climate scenarios, climate forecasts, and emissions, he said.</p>.<p>The available climate-related data is characterised by various gaps such as fragmented and varied sources, differing formats, frequencies and units.</p>.<p>To bridge these gaps, Das said the Reserve Bank proposes to create a data repository -- RB-CRIS -- comprising two parts.</p>.<p>The first part will be a web-based directory, listing various data sources, (meteorological, geospatial, etc.) which will be publicly accessible in the RBI website. The second part will be a data portal consisting of datasets (processed data in standardised formats).</p>.<p>The access to this data portal will be made available only to the regulated entities in a phased manner. </p>