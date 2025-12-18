Menu
Man who stole sump cover from Ricky Kej's house arrested

The arrested is Shivakumar, 19, from Neelasandra. Police said the suspect was a scrap dealer and had sold the stolen item for Rs 700.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 17:13 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 17:13 IST
Karnataka News Bengaluru news Grammy Award Ricky Kej

