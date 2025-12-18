<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Indiranagar</a> police arrested the man who stole a sump cover from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Grammy%20">Grammy</a>-winning music director Ricky Kej's house recently, police officials said on Thursday. </p><p>The arrested is Shivakumar, 19, from Neelasandra. Police said the suspect was a scrap dealer and had sold the stolen item for Rs 700. </p>.Three arrested for blackmailing, gangraping student on outskirts of Bengaluru.<p>Last week, Kej had shared a post on X along with CCTV footage showing the suspect stealing the sump cover from his house in Bengaluru. </p><p>"I was robbed! Dear @zomato @zomatocare, looks like one of your drivers entered my home on Thursday and stole our sump-cover. This was at 6 o'clock in the evening.. Quite bold of them! This is probably not their first time. They came in just 15 min earlier for a recce, and then trespassed and committed the crime. You can see the CCTV footage from 2 angles. Also screenshots of his face, and the number plate. The number appears to be KA03HY8751? on a red Honda Activa. Possible for you or the @BlrCityPolice to provide assistance, as to who this person is? Also, people, be vigilant. This can happen to you too!" Kej had posted on X.</p>