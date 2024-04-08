JOIN US
business

BMW sales rise 51% to 3,680 units in Jan-Mar quarter

The company sales rose 51% in the first quarter of this fiscal as compared to 2,440 units in the January-March quarter of 2022-23.
Last Updated 08 April 2024, 13:54 IST

New Delhi: BMW Group India on Monday reported its highest-ever first quarter car sales at 3,680 units in the first three months of 2024.

The company sales rose 51 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal as compared to 2,440 units in the January-March quarter of 2022-23.

Besides, BMW Motorrad sales stood at 1,810 units in the first quarter.

"Our key car models are at the top of their game and with significant new launches in the pipeline, we will raise the heat in luxury market," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

(Published 08 April 2024, 13:54 IST)
