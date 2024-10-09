Home
business

Boeing halts talks, withdraws pay offer to striking union

Boeing and the union held their latest round of negotiations with federal mediators, but talks collapsed and the sides were left locked in acrimonious stalemate.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 05:30 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 05:30 IST
