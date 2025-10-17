Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Durgapur gang rape case: Police said victim was in relationship with one of arrested accused

The police officer further said the two have repeatedly changed their versions of the incident and investigators suspect a deliberate attempt to mislead the probe.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 18:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 18:42 IST
India NewsKolkataPolicerape case

Follow us on :

Follow Us