Bombay HC dismisses Anil Ambani's plea against SBI classification of his account as fraud

<p>Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by industrialist Anil Ambani challenging the State Bank of India's (SBI) decision classifying his and Reliance Communications' accounts as fraud.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said there was no merit in the plea. A detailed copy of the judgement was not available immediately.</p>.<p>The SBI had last year classified the accounts as fraud, alleging misappropriation of funds by entering into transactions that violated the terms of loans extended by it.</p>.<p>Ambani moved the HC, arguing that the bank had not followed the principles of natural justice as it did not grant him a hearing.</p>.<p>Certain documents, based on which the classification orders were passed, were not provided to him initially, and furnished only after six months, the petition claimed.</p>.<p>The bank this year lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which searched premises linked to Reliance Communications and Ambani's residence.</p>.<p>The CBI said it had registered a complaint after the State Bank of India claimed a loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore resulting from alleged misappropriation by Reliance Communications and Anil Ambani.</p>