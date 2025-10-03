Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Bombay HC dismisses Anil Ambani's plea against SBI classification of his account as fraud

Ambani moved the HC, arguing that the bank had not followed the principles of natural justice as it did not grant him a hearing.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 12:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 12:35 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMaharashtraSBIBombay High CourtAnil Ambani

Follow us on :

Follow Us