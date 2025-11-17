<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) has decided to take stringent action against people who burn any form of waste in public places. </p><p>Officials said a decision has been taken to initiate a first information report (FIR) against the offenders by filing a case with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kspcb">Karnataka State Pollution Control Board</a> (KSPCB) and district magistrate. </p><p>Speaking to reporters, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karee-gowda">Karee Gowda</a>, BSWML chief executive officer (CEO) said the solid waste management rules of 2016 has stipulated various provisions to act against persons who continue to burn garbage which is contributing to air pollution and becoming a health hazard especially in the city's outskirts. </p>.BSWML plans 60 more ‘kasa kiosks’ for 24x7 waste collection .<p>Under the SWM rules, he said a penalty of Rs 10,000 for burning the domestic waste while bulk waste generators can be fined Rs 25,000. </p><p>"If event organisers burn garbage, they can be fined up to Rs 5 lakh. Other than the penalties, the Environmental Protection Act of 1986 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981 has provisions where the offenders can be imprisoned. Going forward, we plan to invoke these penal provisions," he said.</p>.BSWML to ‘return’ garbage to homes of habitual litterbugs.<p>BSWML had earlier hit the headlines by dumping a tipper load of garbage back at the doorstep of households who throw the garbage in public places. </p>