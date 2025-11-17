Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd to file FIR against people burning waste

Under the SWM rules, he said a penalty of Rs 10,000 for burning the domestic waste while bulk waste generators can be fined Rs 25,000.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 16:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 16:54 IST
India NewsBengaluruBSWMC

Follow us on :

Follow Us