<p>Bengaluru: The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Monday announced the restarting of the non-Air Conditioned bus safari days after suspending the services after a woman visitor was injured by a leopard.</p><p>In a statement released on Monday, BBP authorities announced that all the non-AC safari buses have been welded with no-gap mesh windows for better safety and the drivers have been given training on do’s and don'ts while driving inside Leopard Safari zone, to ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort. "All safari buses will continue to undergo thorough safety evaluations and regular maintenance," it added.</p>.'Unacceptable behaviour': Outrage over video showing fans 'pulling' singer Akon's pants at Bengaluru concert.<p>Non-AC bus safari is relatively affordable (Rs 370 per adult on weekdays Rs 420 on weekends and holidays) compared with AC bus safari (Rs 690 on weekdays and Rs 740 on holidays).</p><p>On November 13, one Vahita Banu suffered minor injuries when a leopard trying to climb on to the bus accidentally clawed her. Following the incident, the BBP had suspended the non-AC services.</p>