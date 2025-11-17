Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Non-AC bus safari resumes in Bannerghatta days after leopard attack

In a statement released on Monday, BBP authorities announced that all the non-AC safari buses have been welded with no-gap mesh windows for better safety.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 16:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 16:50 IST
Bengaluru newsBannerghatta Biological Parkleopard

Follow us on :

Follow Us